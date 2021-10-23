Rico asks Bil to ‘swing the dove’ in the bathroom

Rico Melquiades, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), did not miss the opportunity to provoke Arcrebiano while the pawns were waiting in line at the headquarters bathroom.
Rico was already on the spot when the ex-BBB arrived and passed the pedestrians in play.
“Hey, farmer, don’t have this one. Go out, no one’s afraid to go to the fields because you’re a farmer, no. Go out, go, my brother. I punch you in the face and you’ll see here “, Rico said to Arcrebiano, in a joking tone.
Afterwards, the comedian, who has already asked for nudes from Espírito Santo and MC Gui after the rural reality show, made a request to the farmer of the week:
No, go, piss both of us. Let me rock your dove, old man. Rich Melquiades
Arcrebiano burst out laughing and Dynho, who was beside Rico, also laughed.
