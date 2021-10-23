Rico asks Bil to ‘swing the dove’ in the bathroom

Rico Melquiades, pawn of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), did not miss the opportunity to provoke Arcrebiano while the pawns were waiting in line at the headquarters bathroom.

Rico was already on the spot when the ex-BBB arrived and passed the pedestrians in play.

“Hey, farmer, don’t have this one. Go out, no one’s afraid to go to the fields because you’re a farmer, no. Go out, go, my brother. I punch you in the face and you’ll see here “, Rico said to Arcrebiano, in a joking tone.

Afterwards, the comedian, who has already asked for nudes from Espírito Santo and MC Gui after the rural reality show, made a request to the farmer of the week:

No, go, piss both of us. Let me rock your dove, old man. Rich Melquiades

Arcrebiano burst out laughing and Dynho, who was beside Rico, also laughed.

Who is the farmer of the week? Check out everyone who has ever worn the hat

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first garden - Reproduction/RecordTV

1 / 6

1st Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo, the first farmer, on the night of the formation of the first swidden

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

two / 6

2nd Farmer: Erika Schneider

The Farm 2021: Farmer Erika in the second swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 6

3rd Farmer: Gui Araujo

The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo is welcomed by pedestrians after crowning himself as a farmer for the second time

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

4 / 6

4th Farmer: Rich Melquiades

The Farm 2021: Rich in the fourth swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer's Test - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 6

5th Farmer: Dayane Mello

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello in the Farmer’s Test

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the Farmer's Test - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 6

6th farmer: Bil Araújo

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo in the farmer’s test

Play/Playplus

