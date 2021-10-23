Rico gets annoyed with Tati’s prank at the party

During the jungle party in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tati Quebra Barraco made a “prank” with Rico Melquiades. The comedian did not like the provocation and hid the coffee from the house.

Alcoholic beverages ran out within the first few minutes of the celebration. A few moments later, Rico appeared annoyed, looking for his drink and saying he would find it if he had something hidden. Erasmus assured him that he had no drink hidden.

Later, Tati Quebra Barraco filled a can of regular beer with non-alcoholic beer, to provoke the pedestrian and pretend that he had hidden the drink. Rico got angry and went to the headquarters to hide the coffee. Upon returning, he announced that he had given a “punishment” to his colleagues.

There will be no coffee tomorrow. […] [Pra] tomorrow, I gave my punishment. No coffee. I gave my punishment. I’ve already given my punishment. Coffee, only Sunday. I gave punishment. Rich Melquiades

Arcrebiano told the pedestrian that Tati’s beer was non-alcoholic. “They hid the beer, I’ll hide the coffee,” Rico continued. Gui Araujo asked where the drink was. “Ask her,” said the comedian, referring to Tati.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV), then, went to ask Tati what happened.

“He started hiding, then we hid. But it’s over and we’re filling these ones with [cerveja] no alcohol. To piss him off,” said the funkeira, laughing.

Meanwhile, Rico was threatening to throw Tati’s cigarettes into the pool.

“You fell for her game,” said Arcrebiano.

“And she fell for mine,” Rico replied.

“See, it’s a bitch!”, exclaimed Tati, amused by the situation.

Wild fun! The most animal party of ‘A Fazenda 13’

1 / 26 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Jungle Party Play/Playplus two / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Wild Fun’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 3 / 26 The Farm 2021: Tati Quebra Shack at the ‘Wild Fun’ Party Play/Playplus 4 / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Wild Fun’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 5 / 26 The Farm 2021: ‘Wild Fun’ Party Decoration Play/Playplus 6 / 26 The Farm 2021: Sthe Matos at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 7 / 26 The Farm 2021: Gui Araujo at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 8 / 26 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians having fun at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 9 / 26 The Farm 2021: Rico Melquiades at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 10 / 26 The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 11 / 26 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 12 / 26 The Farm 2021: Pawns at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 13 / 26 The Farm 2021: MC Gui and Gui Araujo at the Wild Fun party Play/Playplus 14 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro at the sixth party of A Fazenda Play/Playplus 15 / 26 The Farm 2021: Dynho during the jungle party Play/Playplus 16 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs at the sixth party of the reality show Play/Playplus 17 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs at the sixth party of the reality show Play/Playplus 18 / 26 The Farm 2021: Solange Gomes at the sixth reality party Play/Playplus 19 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo says Medrado knew about his forbidden romance Play/Playplus 20 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Gui Araujo and Rico Melquiades talk at the sixth rural reality party Play/PlayPlus 21 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Peõs sing and dance to music by Tati Quebra Barraco Play/PlayPlus 22 / 26 The Farm 2021: Pedestrians dance to music by MC Gui Play/PlayPlus 23 / 26 The Farm 2021: Bil promises to give work to Tati Quebra Barraco in the game Play/Playplus 24 / 26 The Farm 2021: Rico gets annoyed by Tati’s prank at the party Play/PlayPlus 25 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Tiago’s music with his duo Hugo plays at the sixth rural reality party Play/PlayPlus 26 / 26 A Fazenda 2021: Zé Vaqueiro performs for pedestrians at the sixth rural reality party Play/PlayPlus