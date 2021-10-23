Rico gets annoyed with Tati’s prank at the party

During the jungle party in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Tati Quebra Barraco made a “prank” with Rico Melquiades. The comedian did not like the provocation and hid the coffee from the house.

Alcoholic beverages ran out within the first few minutes of the celebration. A few moments later, Rico appeared annoyed, looking for his drink and saying he would find it if he had something hidden. Erasmus assured him that he had no drink hidden.

Later, Tati Quebra Barraco filled a can of regular beer with non-alcoholic beer, to provoke the pedestrian and pretend that he had hidden the drink. Rico got angry and went to the headquarters to hide the coffee. Upon returning, he announced that he had given a “punishment” to his colleagues.

There will be no coffee tomorrow. […] [Pra] tomorrow, I gave my punishment. No coffee. I gave my punishment. I’ve already given my punishment. Coffee, only Sunday. I gave punishment. Rich Melquiades

Arcrebiano told the pedestrian that Tati’s beer was non-alcoholic. “They hid the beer, I’ll hide the coffee,” Rico continued. Gui Araujo asked where the drink was. “Ask her,” said the comedian, referring to Tati.

The ex-participant of “On Vacation with the Ex” (MTV), then, went to ask Tati what happened.

“He started hiding, then we hid. But it’s over and we’re filling these ones with [cerveja] no alcohol. To piss him off,” said the funkeira, laughing.

Meanwhile, Rico was threatening to throw Tati’s cigarettes into the pool.

“You fell for her game,” said Arcrebiano.

“And she fell for mine,” Rico replied.

“See, it’s a bitch!”, exclaimed Tati, amused by the situation.

