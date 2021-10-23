Rico Melquiades charges Dayane Mello after a fight

The friendship between Dayane Mello and Rich Melquiades suffered a great shock at dawn this Friday (22), in The Farm 2021. The model revealed to be upset with the ally and was accused by him of “victimism”.

The quarrel between the two started still in the bedroom, right after Valentina Francavilla come back from Roça. According to Day, Rico cannot give her the same treatment and Aline Mineiro that he gave to Erika Schneider. “You don’t have with us what you had with Erika”, he accused. “You and Aline have a crush business. And I can’t get in”, justified.

Minutes later, the former participant of the BBB from Italy went to the gym and continued chatting with the comedian. “I don’t want to be in a small group anymore, I want to be alone because I always put a lot of expectations on people and I take it”, she warned. Rico returned it and said that her thinking is “dumb”. “You’re looking for egg hair. It has nothing to do. Nobody has broken their expectations”.

Dayane said he would pretend “nothing happened.” At this point, Aline arrived in the room and asked what they were talking about and realized that the affair was angry. “Friend, we are your friends and we know the walk, the tone of voice…”, analyzed the brunette.

Rico raised his tone and sent a hint to his colleague. “Victimism does not lead anyone to the end”, detonated, leaving the place. “I’m not victimizing myself”, replied Day.