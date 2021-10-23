RJ: Survey concludes that doctor Claudio Marsili was shot when reacting to robbery

The Homicide Police Station closed the investigation into the death of the plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, 64, and concluded that he was killed on Tuesday (19) when he reacted to a robbery, in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio. The information is from g1.

According to the investigation, Tiago Barbosa dos Santos, arrested after the robbery in Morro do Turano, in the northern region, was the one who shot and killed the victim. His fingerprint was found on the inside of the rear window of a Sandero, a vehicle used by the robbers.

The information confirms the testimony of witnesses who said that the author of the shooting landed from the back of the car.

An analysis of security cameras at the clinic where the doctor had just arrived for work shows that he reacted by pushing a criminal. According to police, this was the moment when Marsili was shot.

After shooting at the doctor, the author of the shooting boarded the victim’s car alone and fled, following the Sandero to the place where the vehicle was abandoned, near the Turano.

Also according to g1, DHC investigations claim that the crime has to do with a luxury car cloning gang in Morro do Turano, headed by a criminal known as Tio Comel.

Criminals rob luxury vehicles like the doctor’s and transfer them to Comel, who clones the cars and resells them at below-market prices on the internet.

know more

+ Medina’s mother compares Yasmin Brunet to ‘porn star’ and columnist spreads conversation

+ Called porn actress, Yasmin Brunet will sue Gabriel Medina’s mother

+ Wife shares husband with mother and younger sister: ‘When I’m not in the mood’

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence