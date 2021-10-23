Robert De Niro wins ex in court and won’t split R$2.8 billion fortune

The American court of appeals decided this Wednesday (10/21) that the ex-wife of Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower, will not be entitled to half the money, 500 million dollars — about R$2.8 billions—which the actor earned in Hollywood and commercial ventures.

The woman argued that a 2004 prenuptial agreement entitled her to half of the 78-year-old movie star’s earnings. Grace claims that they are marital assets to be divided equally, but the Appellate Division rejected the request, upholding a lower court decision from February this year.

Despite the defeat, Grace will not leave the relationship empty-handed. De Niro’s ex will pocket a few million thanks to the prenuptial agreement, which says the pair should sell the $20 million (BRL 114.2 million) house they lived in together and invest $6 million (BRL 34.2 million) in buying a house of her choice where she can live with her two children.

In addition, De Niro has agreed to pay her $1 million ($5.7 million) a year in child support until she remarries or one of them dies. De Niro and Hightower were together for 20 years on a five-year hiatus, after they divorced for the first time in 2003, but renewed their vows and remarried a year later, and had two children together: Helen, age 9, and Elliot, 23.