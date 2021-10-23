Rodrigo Faro scolds after Gui tries to cheat the game

During the recording of the program “Hora de Faro” today on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), the pedestrians took part in a dynamic in which they needed to assign adjectives to their colleagues in confinement.

In his round, Gui Araujo had a restricted group of pawns available and needed to give the adjective “friend of the jaguar” to anyone he considered to fit the expression. The influencer, however, tried to attribute it to Dynho Alves, his friend and ally in the game, believing that the adjective could be worth a cash prize. After Solange pointed out the “cheat”, the pawn was scolded by Rodrigo Faro.

“I don’t think anyone is friends with the jaguar here, so I’ll give it to my friend, this sign,” said Gui Araujo.

“That’s not the game, Bill. I don’t think you understand the dynamics of the game,” replied the presenter.

“He wants to give it because he’s a friend, they were making arrangements here now, faro. It’s worth money, you wanted to give it to him,” Solange complained.

“That’s right. Is there a problem?”, asked Dynho.

Solange pointed out that this was not the dynamic’s proposal and told the duo to stop being fake. Rodrigo Faro asked pedestrians not to shirk their responsibilities. Bill countered the presenter’s speech.

Regardless of whether it’s a game or a TV show, whatever it is here, no one is going to put words in my mouth and I’m not going against what I think. […] I’m not going to speak for audience, engagement, for anything. […] Day and Valentina are friends of theirs, Rico’s, they are ‘close’ with each other, they don’t open with anyone. Dynho is my friend, Erasmus has his friends. […] I don’t have anyone to give it to. You want me to make up a reason, I’ll make it up any way I want. Gui Araujo

Faro instructed Gui to give the expression “friend of the jaguar” to those who are less of a friend to him among the available pawns.

“So, okay. How do you want it there, how do you want to make the game, take it here, Valentina,” said the influencer, ironically.

Afterwards, Gui and Solange came back to discuss, because the pawn made fun of the interference of the ex-Banheira do Gugu in the game. After Sol said he was just annoyed because she pointed out the attempt to circumvent the dynamic, Bill said he wasn’t going to hide such a strategy. The girl was elated and said that he was arranging the “cheating” with Dynho in secret and that the boy did not intend to show it. Bill asked Solange to lower her voice.

“I’ll lower it if I want. Faro is the boss, he’s the presenter. Would you like me to lower my voice, Faro?”, asked the girl.

Then, the presenter caught the attention of Gui and the other participants for the lack of transparency in the game.

“It’s a game, right. You’re playing a game, just to make it clear. And the game has rules, so we have to follow some rules. When you join a game, you know what the rules are, what you must do, what are your rights and duties. So that’s how it works, out here in life it’s also like that. So, I ask you to respect our game. Before a television show, it’s a game. So respect the game.” , pointed out Faro.

Remember all the gardens formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’

1 / 5 Liziane left in the 1st farm Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall. Play/Playplus two / 5 Mussunzinho left in the 2nd farm Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game. Play/Playplus 3 / 5 Erika left in the third field Erika Schneider , the eliminated of the week, was the most voted by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame. Play/Playplus 4 / 5 Victor was the fourth eliminated Gui Araujo was indicated by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show. Play/Playplus 5 / 5 Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm Play/Playplus