Rodrigo Pacheco announces affiliation to PSD, from Kassab







President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, speaks during a press conference at the National Congress, in Brasília 16/09/2021 REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo: Reuters

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, announced his departure from the Democrats party and affiliation to the PSD, at the invitation of the president of the acronym, Gilberto Kassab. Pacheco informed the change this Friday, 22, on his social networks.

The senator also thanked the former party, its president – ACM Neto – and wished luck to the newly created União Brasil, which united the DEM and the PSL with an eye on the 2022 elections.





Photograph:

According to a report from state, Pacheco’s pre-campaign for the Presidency of the Republic was launched on Tuesday, 19th, at a sumptuous dinner at the home of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), in Brasília. On the same night, Pacheco communicated in conversation with ACM Neto that he would leave the party to join the PSD.

To state, Ibaneis said he “hopes for a more central name” in 2022, saying he considers Pacheco “a good name”.

Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD – one of the parties that grew the most in recent years – left the government and has been scathingly criticizing the president Jair Bolsonaro in recent months.

Pacheco, on the other hand, has been disconcerting about his real willingness to run for Planalto, saying that now is the time to try to solve the country’s problems. support for being elected president of the Senate.

Pacheco’s name has appeared in polls of intention to vote for the presidency for the call third way – group of those who avoid Bolsonaro or the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but with modest results so far.

* With information from Estadão Content and Reuters