Rogério Ceni receives two terrible news regarding the game against Red Bull Bragantino

With the victory over rival Corinthians last Monday (October 18), São Paulo de Rogério Ceni moved up to 12th place, banishing the ghost of relegation once and for all and now its main objective is to get a spot for the next Liberators of America.

Tricolor’s next duel will be on Sunday against Red Bull Bragantino, in the city of Bragança Paulista, and coach Rogério Ceni should have some important absences.

If last Thursday the duo Rigoni and Calleri gave the fans hope when they ran around the lawn at the CT of Barra Funda, this Friday both were barred from training along with the rest of the squad.

The Argentines again only ran around the pitch and will probably not be in physical condition for Sunday’s match. However, the duo should be at Rogério Ceni’s disposal next week, when Tricolor will face Internacional, at Morumbi.

On the other hand, the coach will have the return of defender Miranda, who did not face Corinthians as he was suspended for the third yellow card. Miranda must win Léo’s spot and form the defense with Arboleda. The three were starting under the command of Hernán Crespo, but Rogério Ceni does not like the scheme with three defenders and should choose to use only two.

Arboleda was also the protagonist of a relaxed moment in training this Friday. The Ecuadorian defender celebrates his 30th birthday on that date and received the famous birthday pranks from his fellow cast members.