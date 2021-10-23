Russia Records Covid Deaths Record for 3rd Day in a Row – News

This Saturday (23), for the third consecutive day, Russia recorded yet another record of Covid-19 deaths and infections by notifying 1,075 deaths and 37,678 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Since June, the Eurasian country has been facing a new wave of the epidemic caused by the appearance of more aggressive variants, low adherence to the use of masks and a slow vaccination campaign.

The death toll has risen to 229,528 people since the start of the pandemic, making Russia the most affected country in Europe.

But these figures are largely underestimated, as statistics agency Rosstat estimates there were more than 400,000 deaths as of the end of August.

Only a third of Russians have been immunized since the appearance of the first national vaccine, Sputnik V, in December 2020. A failure that is mainly explained by the population’s habitual distrust of authorities.

Faced with this dire scenario, leaders have been slow to react and impose restrictive measures for fear of weakening an already reeling economy.

This week, President Vladimir Putin finally decreed seven days off, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Moscow City Hall, where the country’s main epidemic focus is located, will close all non-essential businesses and stores for eleven days from 28 October. And several regions also decided to establish health passes.

However, critics accuse Putin of failing to act against the epidemic, while the Kremlin argues that Europeans are flocking to Russia to be vaccinated with Sputnik V rather than receiving EU-recognized injections.