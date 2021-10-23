Russia records fifth record in a row for Covid-19 deaths | World

Russia registered this Saturday (23) the fifth consecutive record of daily deaths by Covid-19. 1,075 people have died in the last 24 hours.

The Intensive Care Centers (ICU) of several Russian hospitals are at the limit of capacity, mainly in the capital Moscow. Only a third of the Russian population has been vaccinated and it is one of the lowest rates in Europe.

To try to contain the escalation of cases and deaths from the disease, President Vladimir Putin decreed a one-week mega-holiday for the beginning of next month (read later in this article).

1 of 1 Doctor dressed in front of a hospital in Moscow, Russia, treating Covid-19 patients this Thursday (21) — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters Physician dressed in front of a hospital in Moscow, Russia, treating Covid-19 patients this Thursday (21) — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Since June, the country has faced a new wave of the epidemic caused by the emergence of more aggressive variants, reduced respect for the use of masks and a slow vaccination campaign.

The official balance of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic registers 229,528 fatal victims, making Russia the most affected nation in Europe.

But the data is considered underreported: the statistics agency Rosstat announced that the country had recorded more than 400,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of the end of August.

Only a third of Russians have been immunized since the launch of the first national vaccine, Sputnik V, in December 2020.

A failure that can be explained above all by the population’s habitual distrust of authorities.

Faced with the gloomy scenario, the authorities were slow to react and impose restrictive measures for fear of harming an already fragile economy.

Russia decrees a work-free week to try to rein in Covid

President Vladimir Putin decreed a seven-day recess, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Moscow’s city hall, the country’s main epidemic focus, has ordered the closure of all non-essential businesses and businesses for 11 days from 28 October.

And several regions decided to adopt health passports.