Russia sets new record for daily deaths by Covid-19

Russia once again broke the national record of deaths caused by Covid-19 by registering 1,064 deaths in the last 24-hour period, according to the country’s health authorities on Friday (22).







Country is facing new wave of Covid pandemic Photo: EPA / Ansa – Brazil

The number is the highest recorded since the beginning of the health emergency on Russian territory. The last record was registered on October 19, with 1,015 daily deaths.

According to data from Russia’s anti-Covid operations center, cited by the Tass agency, the country has also registered 37,141 new cases of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The bulletin comes as a new strain of the virus, identified as AY.4.2, has worried Russian officials, particularly as it is considered even more contagious than the Delta strain.

The rise in numbers has also been caused by a combination of three factors: the lack of stricter sanitary rules, the absence of greater monitoring of outbreaks and the stagnation of the vaccination campaign.

Russia was one of the first nations to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, approved in May, but failed to convince much of its population to take it.

In an attempt to contain the advance of a fourth wave of the pandemic, the government decreed yesterday (21) a seven-day holiday. According to President Vladimir Putin, the period from October 30th to November 7th will be “non-working days” but paid, and the regions of the country have autonomy to extend the closure of work spaces for a longer time. .