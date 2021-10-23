‘Rust’ Set Death: Assistant told Alec Baldwin that weapon was safe

ROME, OCT 23 (ANSA) – A production assistant for the film “Rust” had told actor Alec Baldwin that the set gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins was safe.

According to information from the inquiry released by the American press, this guarantee was given to the 63-year-old star shortly before the incident that cost Hutchins’ life and injured the film’s filmmaker, Joel Souza.

The gun had been given to Baldwin by Assistant Director David Halls, who, for his part, was unaware that the equipment contained real bullets. Halls even said “cold gun” to the actor.

Baldwin then accidentally shot Hutchins in the chest, who ended up dying, while Souza, who was behind the director of photography, was injured. Police seized all weapons and ammunition present on the set.

The person in charge of gun control for the filming was a 20-year-old Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was in her first job in the film industry, according to the BBC.

“Rust” was being recorded in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the film, Baldwin plays a thug who tries to help his teenage grandson escape a conviction for an accidental murder.

In an Instagram post, the star said that “there are no words to describe” his “shock and sadness at the tragic incident that took Halyna Hutchins’ life. “I am heartbroken for her husband, her son and all those who knew and loved Halyna,” she wrote. (ANSA).

