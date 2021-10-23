Saint-Étienne fans throw fireworks on the field, break the net and delay game | french football

Saint-Étienne fans threw fireworks on the lawn, opening holes in the net before the game against Angers, for the 10th round of the French Championship, in protest against the bad moment of the home team, which is the lantern of the competition.

The players were forced to return to the locker room, delaying the start of the match, which was scheduled for 4 pm, by almost an hour. After the nets are mended and the teams warm up again, the game can finally begin.

1 of 3 Saint-Étienne fans throw fireworks at the net and delay match against Angers — Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP Saint-Étienne fans throw fireworks at the net and delay match against Angers — Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

On Thursday, the ultras hung a banner at the entrance to the club’s training center, demanding the immediate departure of coach Claude Puel.

2 of 3 Saint-Étienne fans throw fireworks at the net and delay match against Angers — Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP Saint-Étienne fans throw fireworks at the net and delay match against Angers — Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Bombs outside the stadium could be heard, Saint-Étienne’s players went to half-time under jeers, but no act again disturbed the progress of the game. In additions, the owners of the house managed to tie, however, the result is not enough to take them off the lantern.

Attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who scored the first goal for the team, celebrated by making a heart for the crowd.

3 of 3 Wahbi Khazri scored a nice free kick — Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP Wahbi Khazri scored a nice free kick — Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

French Championship and vandalism