Saints Row wins trailer featuring first missions

Video shows the different mechanics the game offers

O Saints Row reboot started to earn its first trailers revealing how is the game turning out. Game Informer has published a video showing the first two missions of the game. Volition, the game’s developer, had already made available two short videos introducing the game world before.

The new trailer still shows a pre-alpha build, as well as the other videos. At two missions played by the site are part of the main campaign and they happen before the game introduces the gang that the protagonist will be a part of, which is the main focus of the narrative in Saints Row.

It is possible to have a good sense of how the drivability will work, which, as the video shows, is the as arcade as possible, just like the other titles. One of the Game Informer members says that the control of vehicles is great. The video shows a brief police chase in the style of older games where you had to destroy them by hitting them.

Soon after, a fight one of the gangs that command the region. Some enemies need more shots than others, like a shooting RPG like The Division, but without showing the damage numbers. This is not common in other titles, although the frank does not have much appeal to realism.



In addition to the shooting, it will be possible go hand in hand and beat the shit out in a few moments. It’s nothing super elaborate like in Red Dead Redemption (yes, unfair comparison) or even like Sleeping Dogs with their kung-fu, it’s more like something clumsy even like what happens in GTA.

Graphically, Volition is doing a good job rebooting Saints Row with good textures, lighting and shadows and fluid animation, even though it’s a pre-alpha build. Speaking of which, you can notice, especially during vehicle control, many elements sprouting on the screen. Many games have this problem even after release. It’s wait and see.

Saints Row arrives on the day February 25th for, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S and PC via Epic Store.

Via: VG247