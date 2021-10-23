Salah says he would like to retire at Liverpool but “depends on what the club wants” | english football

Striker Mohamed Salah is considered one of the main highlights so far in the beginning of the football season in Europe. His contract with Liverpool runs until June 30, 2023, but the renewal of this bond has been the subject of many debates and questions.. The player stated that he would like to end his career at the club, but that does not depend only on him.

“If you ask me, I’d love to continue (here) until the last day of my football career, but I can’t say much more. It’s not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants, not me – Salah said in an interview with “Sky Sports” this Friday.

Klopp doesn’t endorse criticism of United before derby: “They’re capable of amazing things”

According to the English press, talks between representatives of the player and Liverpool are at a standstill. The club wants the Egyptian to remain on Anfield Road. According to the “Telegraph” newspaper, the striker hopes to get a salary of £400,000 a week on the new contract, practically twice what you earn today. The last renovation was in July 2018.

— At the moment I don’t see myself playing against Liverpool, that would make me very sad. It’s hard to talk about it – commented the athlete, when asked about the possibility of defending another team.

Mohamed Salah has scored 12 goals and has four assists in his 11 games so far this season for Liverpool. He is the top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals.

After eight rounds, Liverpool are second on the Premier League leaderboard with 18 points, one less than leaders Chelsea. The next commitment for the competition will be the derby against Manchester United, on Sunday, at the Old Trafford stadium.

