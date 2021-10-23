Salary adjustment loses to inflation in almost 70% of agreements closed in September – 10/22/2021 – Market

Nearly seven in ten wage adjustment negotiations concluded in September ended with a correction less than the inflation of the previous 12 months.

It was the worst result of the last year, according to the Salariometer, a bulletin from Fipe (Institute of Economic Research) on agreements registered with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Agreements between workers and companies that ended up with a drop in wages represent 67% of the total negotiated in September. Without at least compensating for the previous year’s inflation, remuneration shrinks.

Even if there is no reduction in the nominal value –what falls into the worker’s account–, the same salary loses purchasing power. On average, yields negotiated in May were 1.9% lower.

Only 9.5% of the negotiations ended in real gain for workers. In other words, they had readjustments higher than the accumulated inflation and, with that, they got a salary increase. Another 23.5% had only the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), 10.4% in the 12-month period.

The inflation index calculated by IBGE is used as a standard in most readjustment negotiations. It determines the impact of price variation for families with income between one and five minimum wages. The IPCA, considered the official inflation, has the same average, but among those who earn up to 40 salaries.

On average, the categories that negotiated salary readjustments this year managed to correct 6%. This variation was 7.3% in September, a percentage lower than the rise in prices.

According to the Salariometer, the average base salary was R$ 1,396 last month, below the R$ 1,411 of the last 12 months.

The coordinator of the Salariometer, Hélio Zylberstajn, stated, at the end of last year, that 2021 would be a difficult period for salary negotiations given the escalation of inflation.

The still timid economic recovery also creates more unfavorable conditions for negotiations. The September Salariometer records that, in addition to lower wages, workers are receiving less in their food benefits. These are worth less, and not just because they haven’t replaced inflation.

In January 2014, the food stamp was between R$382 and R$480 – the difference exists because collective agreements used to reach higher values ​​than those established in the agreements. This year, the benefit reached R$ 253 in July, the last data available in the government system.

In food stamps, the average benefit amount was leveled by the minimum. A little over six years ago, it used to reach R$34 a day at conventions, and it was R$22 in collective agreements. Now, it’s at R$23.

According to Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies), of all agreements and conventions registered in the Ministry of Labor and Social Security system since January, only 18.2% had clauses that resulted in salary increases for workers.

Another 33.2% predicted only the replacement of the previous year’s inflation. The majority, 48.5%, ended up with a loss of purchasing power, that is, with a readjustment index that does not even offset the depreciation of the currency.

Dieese’s analysis points to the services sector as the one with the largest volume of agreements with index lower than the INPC —61.2%— since the beginning of the year. In industry, they were 35.7%, and in commerce, 32.1%.