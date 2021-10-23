Anyone who’s ever suffered a scam on Pix knows that it’s virtually impossible to get your money back. The amount goes to accounts that are not traceable and neither the customer’s bank nor the receiver is responsible for the lost amounts. However, Santander will launch an insurance policy that protects the user in cases of fraud, both with Pix and other types of transactions. Check out the details below.

Pix coup: Santander will have insurance to reimburse customers

According to Geraldo Rodrigues Neto, Director of Digital Business at Santander in Brazil, it is not possible to advance details about the new insurance. The same should be released in the coming weeks. However, the logic is the same as the protection that already exists for credit card fraud.

Furthermore, Rodrigues Neto said that “We know that there are many transfers on Pix that are made under duress, as was the case with ATM withdrawals. The BC has taken steps to combat this, but we should launch insurance for transactions soon.”

In addition, at Santander, the most basic card insurance costs R$7.99 per month. It also covers misuse of credit and debit functions, as well as death and disability resulting from a crime. The more complete version has insurance for theft for up to 8 hours after the withdrawal and coverage even for your backpack and belongings that were in it, such as cell phone, wallet, among others. Another innovation expected at Santander soon is the use of facial biometrics as a second authentication factor in transactions. Finally, Rodrigues Neto says that, if the system notices that this is not a usual customer operation, at unusual times or values, for example, it can ask for authentication with facial biometrics.

