Santos accepts proposal from Inter Miami, United States, by Jean Mota | saints

The Management Committee of Santos accepted, in the last hours, Inter Miami’s proposal for the player, who has a contract with Peixe until June 2022 and will go to the United States in January.

Santos was approached by Inter Miami in recent days to discuss a possible sale of Jean Mota. The matter was taken to the Management Committee, which decided, in its majority, to accept the proposal of the United States club.

Negotiations were quick, and the transfer should be made official in the next few days. Only legal details remain for Jean Mota to be actually sold by Santos.

Santos, which has 80% of the economic rights of Jean Mota, will get almost R$ 3 million from the sale of the 28-year-old player.

At 28, Jean Mota has 48 games in the current season for Santos. The midfielder has been with the club since 2016 and had his best moment under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, in 2019. In other years, he varied between starting and reserve.