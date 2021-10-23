Santos justifies muscle injuries and sees no relationship with the constant change of coaches | saints

Santos’ medical department believes that the high number of injuries in recent months is the result of an atypical season.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 games “invaded” 2021 and made the pre-season period virtually non-existent this year.

Santos played the last game of the 2020 Brazilian Championship only on February 25, 2021. On the 28th of the same month, Peixe debuted in Paulistão.

– We have to point out that the championship has not stopped. So, athletes have been in this sequence since the beginning of last year, for sure the number of muscle injuries will increase. We see this in Brazilian football, not just in Santos. The medical department works together with the board, with the technical committee and everything that happens is decided together – said the medical coordinator of professional football, Guilherme Faggioni.

Check out more news from Santos:

+ Clube foresees six weeks for Léo Baptistão’s return

+ Fábio Carille must abandon scheme with three defenders

1 of 3 Those responsible for Santos’ medical department speak at press conference — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Responsible for the medical department of Santos speak at press conference — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

The doctor also ruled out the possibility that muscle injuries are linked to the exchange of technical committees, which change work methodology. Only in 2021, Santos had Cuca, Fernando Diniz and Fábio Carille ahead of the first team.

– Regarding the exchange of commission, each one has its way of working, there is a commission that works a little more, another a little less, but I don’t see that as a problem. I see more the amount of games really – completed Faggioni.

In recent months, already under the command of the coordinator of the Club’s Health and Performance Center, Charles Costa, Santos suffered muscle injuries. He lost Kaiky, his main defender, to a thigh injury. He was also without Léo Baptistão, the main reinforcement for the season. In addition to having lost Marino for months to a severe bruise on his thigh.

2 of 3 Coordinator of the Santos Health and Performance Center, Charles Costa speaks to the press — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC Coordinator of the Santos Health and Performance Center, Charles Costa speaks to the press — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC

According to Charles, the worst month of the year for the medical department of Santos was August, when nine injuries were recorded, five of which were muscular. The responsible for the Health and Performance Center of the club understands that the critical moment in the Brazilian Championship, in the fight against relegation, makes Peixe also run more risks of injury.

– If we look at the density of games regarding this perception that we are having in relation to injuries (of many injuries in recent months), it is corroborated with the data. There were nine injuries that led to sick leave in August. We have to consider that the amount of games in that period was large. Santos played nine games in one month. In September he played only five games.

– So, the density of games and punctual characteristics in need of victory and being more proactive on the field make the number of injuries increase. Since the return of the pandemic, there has been an increase of 33% in the density of games in this same period in recent years – he explained.

Currently, Santos has five players in the medical department: Sandry, John, Jobson, Kevin Malthus and Léo Baptistão. Only the latter, with a problem in his left calf, has muscle damage. Kaiky and Luiz Felipe are already in transition to return to activities.