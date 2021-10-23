Santos launches token based on the solidarity mechanism; see details

As of October 26, Santos will have a token based on the solidarity mechanism. The Vila Token will be launched through the Bitcoin Digital Assets Market.

The token, which will cost R$50 each in your initial offer, is based on the right that the Fish has over 12 players formed in the base. FIFA establishes a percentage of up to 5% on each player’s transfer, according to the time in the base. There will be around 600 thousand tokens, which total an offer of R$ 30 million to the market.

“We found in FIFA’s Solidarity Mechanism an opportunity to bring for sure a revenue that was once uncertain for the club. We count on the support of our immense fans so that the product is a success and we can follow this path of financial restructuring management has been looking for it since the beginning. This operation is very interesting, because the club wins, generating new revenue, the Bitcoin Market wins with Santos on its customer shelf and the buyer of the Vila Token will certainly win, because the expectation of transacting these athletes listed is extremely high,” said Rafael Soares, marketing executive at Santos.

“The Vila Token should attract the attention of many people, not just the Santos fans. Peixe is a club recognized for providing new players for the Seleção, it’s the team that revealed Pelé, the King of Football, who played practically his entire career at the club. Santos has always maintained this tradition of revealing stars, such as those in the token, and this greatly strengthens our product’s proposal,” explained Ronaldo Faria, director of MBDA.

In addition to Neymar, this “basket” of athletes includes Alan Patrick, Alex Sandro, Caio Henrique, Emerson Palmieri, Gabigol, Jean Lucas, Kaio Jorge, Lucas Veríssimo, Rodrygo and Yuri Alberto.

In the first four months of the Vila Token’s primary offer, the unit value of the token remains at a fixed value (R$50.00 each), and after this period, the secondary market will be opened, where the token price varies according to the offer and market demand, and investors will have the opportunity to buy and sell the tokens as the price fluctuates.

On October 26th, starting at 7pm, Santos will launch its token in a live with the presence of idols Léo and Renato.

