Santos launches token that predicts return to fans in case of sales of Neymar, Gabigol and other athletes trained at the club | saints

Santos and the Bitcoin Digital Assets Market launched this Friday the Vila Belmiro club token. It will be based on FIFA solidarity mechanisms.

The “basket” of Santos tokens will be formed by players revealed in the club’s youth categories – precisely those who can, in the future, earn an amount due to FIFA’s solidarity mechanism, which “rewards” athlete trainers.

With Neymar, Gabigol, Rodrygo and nine other players as a kind of “guarantee”, the Santos token will initially cost R$ 50. There will be around 600 thousand tokens. If all are bought, Peixe will receive R$ 30 million.

FIFA’s solidarity mechanism provides rewards of up to 5% to training clubs when their players are traded. Now, when any of the 12 athletes are sold again and generate payment to Santos, therefore, the value will go to the token, not the Peixe.

– We found in the FIFA Solidarity Mechanism an opportunity to bring to certainty a revenue that was once uncertain for the club. We have the support of our huge fans so that the product is a success and we can follow this path of financial restructuring that this management has been seeking since the beginning – said Rafael Soares, marketing executive at Santos.

The player options included in the Santos token were chosen according to the possibilities of new sales: players with chances of going to the 2022 World Cup and others who are already more established, such as Neymar.

See the options below:

Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine);

Alex Sandro (Juventus of Turin, Italy);

Caio Henrique (Monaco, France);

Emerson Palmieri (Olympique Lyon, France);

Gabigol (Flemish, Brazil);

Gustavo Henrique (Flemish, Brazil);

Jean Lucas (Monaco, France);

Kaio Jorge (Juventus, Italy);

Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica, Portugal);

Neymar (Saint-Germain, France);

Rodrygo (Real Madrid, Spain)

Yuri Alberto (International, Brazil).