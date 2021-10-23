Santos lineup: Diego Tardelli will start; Venezuelan Lacava is related | saints

Santos is scheduled by coach Fábio Carille to face América-MG, this Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), in Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. Striker Diego Tardelli will start for the first time.

Santos will also have another novelty in the starting lineup: the return of right-back Pará. In a 4-3-3, Peixe will enter with: João Paulo, Pará, Danilo Boza, Emiliano Velázquez and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.

1 of 3 Diego Tardelli during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Diego Tardelli during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Coach Fábio Carille will give up the scheme with three defenders, which he has been using, as he does not have Wagner Leonardo, suspended, the only left-handed defender of the squad.

Without Kaiky, Luiz Felipe, Léo Baptistão, Kevin Malthus, Jobson, John, Sandry and Wagner Leonardo, Fábio Carille related for the first time the Venezuelan Matías Lacava. The promise of just 18 years was in the B team, which now has no calendar due to the end of the Copa Paulista.

Lacava, who talked to Soteldo about Santos before being hired, has been in the youth teams at Barcelona, ​​Spain, Lazio, Italy, and Benfica, Portugal. The midfielder had been standing out in the B team of Peixe.

2 of 3 Matías Lacava during Santos under-23 team training — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Matías Lacava during Santos under-23 team training — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

See, below, the Santos related for this Saturday’s game:

Goalkeepers: João Paulo and Jandrei;

João Paulo and Jandrei; Sides: Felipe Jonatan, Madson, Pará and Moraes;

Felipe Jonatan, Madson, Pará and Moraes; Defenders: Danilo Boza, Robson Reis, Derick and Velázquez;

Danilo Boza, Robson Reis, Derick and Velázquez; Midfielders: Sánchez, Vinicius Balieiro, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho, Matias Lacava, Jean Mota and Luiz Henrique;

Sánchez, Vinicius Balieiro, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho, Matias Lacava, Jean Mota and Luiz Henrique; Attackers: Marinho, Raniel, Marcos Guilherme, Ângelo, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.