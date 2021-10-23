Santos predicts six weeks of recovery for Léo Baptistão; see deadlines for injured | saints

Target of collection of the fans, the medical department of Santos manifested itself this Friday. In a long press conference, which lasted about an hour, the coordinator of the Club’s Health and Performance Center, Charles Costa, and the medical coordinator of professional football, Guilherme Faggioni, spoke about the situation of players who are in the process of recovery of injuries.

Among the injured athletes is Léo Baptistão, Santos’ main reinforcement for the season. The forward suffered a calf injury in the 3-1 defeat to Atlético-MG, on October 13th. According to the medical department’s forecast, he will be away from the lawns for another six weeks.

Léo Baptistão is embezzled at Santos

If the projection is confirmed, Léo Baptistão should only return to play in early December, and may lose the rest of the Brazilian Championship – the last round, against Cuiabá, will be played on December 5th.

– We have Léo Baptistão in the medical department with a difficult injury, complicated to treat, and which is evolving very well. (The return is for) more or less, on average, six weeks – explained Guilherme Faggioni.

Currently, Santos’ medical department also treats John and Kevin Malthus, in post-operative procedures for knee injuries, and Jobson, with discomfort due to the downtime after knee surgery.

Defenders Kaiky and Luiz Felipe, clinically recovered from muscle problems, are already in transition to work with the rest of the squad.

– Santos’ number of injuries is not out of the ordinary. It is as expected within an atypical season – argued Charles Costa.

See, below, the return forecast of players who are not able to play, according to the medical department of Santos:

Kaiky and Luiz Felipe: are in transition and adapting to play again;

Léo Baptistão: six weeks;

Sandry: six weeks;

Kevin: at least another five months;

Jobson: no prediction, but still has a nuisance;

John: another five months.