São Paulo fans sell out tickets against Red Bull Bragantino

São Paulo will have its fans in the duel against Red Bull Bragantino, next Sunday (24), at 18:15, in Bragança Paulista, for the Brazilian Championship. All tickets intended for São Paulo were sold. Ticket sales for visiting fans began at 9 am this Friday.

About 850 São Paulo fans will be at the stadium to support Tricolor. This is because the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, home of Red Bull Bragantino, holds 17,000 people, but only 50% of the stadium will be free, with around 8500 seats. 10% of this total was destined for the fans of the Morumbi club.

The report of THROW! contacted FutebolCard, which confirmed that all entries in the sector were sold. However, there is still a possibility that some remaining tickets, from unconfirmed purchases, will be left over. Sales for the home fans follow this link.

The sanitary protocols are exactly the same valid for the local fans, and the visiting fans must collect the wristbands at the Nabi Abi Chedid box office, on Friday, Saturday or the day of the match, after presenting proof of vaccination (complete , with both doses or single dose) or negative PCR test performed up to 72 hours in advance.