São Paulo receives R$ 11.8 million proposal by Paulinho Boia, loaned to Juventude | soccer

São Paulo received a proposal of 1.8 million euros (R$ 11.8 million) from Metalist, from Ukraine, by striker Paulinho Boia.
In the offer, the Ukrainian club tries to buy 75% of the economic rights of the player, who is currently fulfilling a loan contract at Juventude and has a contract with Tricolor until December 2022.
Paulinho Boia defends Juventude in this Brasileirão — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF
Tricolor has not yet commented on the sale, but negotiating players is on the agenda, given the club’s economic problems.
São Paulo has a debt of more than R$600 million and has in the sale of players a resource to alleviate this problem.
Paulinho Boia during training at São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
At 23, Boia started the 2021 season in São Paulo and even played two games for the Copa Libertadores. However, with no space yet with Hernán Crespo, he was loaned to Juventude.
At the Caxias do Sul club, Boia played in 19 matches for the Brasileirão and scored three goals. Before the Ukrainian offer, the player was almost traded with Cruz Azul, from Mexico.