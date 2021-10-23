Sasha’s husband abandons gospel career; understand reason | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Stories Sasha’s husband is no longer gospel singer

Singer João Figueiredo, husband of model Sasha, used social networks this Friday (22), to explain to fans about the decision not to follow the gospel genre.

On Instagram Stories, Sasha’s husband confirmed that he will no longer market songs of the genre and should invest in something more romantic. “My desire and purpose is to communicate with people, whoever they are. Whether they are Christian or not. For that person to hear understand my message. I want to talk about things that don’t necessarily fit this genre. I feel for my wife, telling things about our history, everyday things, that would not be coherent in the gospel environment,” explained João.

João Figueiredo emphasized that he remains a Christian and that the change in his career direction does not change his faith. “I’m a singer. I started in the gospel genre and I’m no longer part of that market. It doesn’t mean I’m not a Christian anymore. It just means I’m not going to market this type of music. You’ll see me singing Christian songs inside the church, on Instagram, can you until I want to release songs with that connotation. I haven’t abandoned my faith. I remain with the same faith, serving Jesus,” he added.

Sasha and João Figueiredo got married in May this year, in Rio de Janeiro. The ceremony was extremely private and had few guests. The two became engaged in November 2020, but Xuxa’s daughter only announced the decision in February.