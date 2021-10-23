Saturday will have gusts of wind, unstable weather and heat of up to 39ºC in MS – Environment

Inmet forecast alerts to heavy rains, thunderstorms and possibilities of tornadoes

Campo Grande woke up with 25ºC at 6 am and the maximum can reach 34ºC. (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

Mato Grosso do Sul will have another weekend marked by unstable weather with rain at any time of day. This Saturday (23), according to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), there will be gusts of wind and heavy rain in a large part of the state.

A new low atmospheric pressure system, located in Paraguay, and combined with a new cold front that should advance through the center-south of the country, will increase the conditions for rain, which can be significant in the state.

During the morning and afternoon of this Saturday, wind gusts can reach averages of 70 km/h, especially in the southern, western and central parts of Mato Grosso do Sul, and may be accompanied by intense rains and thunderstorms. In the Capital, the gusts of wind should start in the early afternoon.

The maximum in MS can reach 39ºC in Corumbá and Porto Murtinho. In the Capital, the heat reaches 34ºC, the same maximum temperature expected for Sonora, Paranaíba, Três Lagoas and Dourados, as disclosed by Cemtec (Weather and Climate Monitoring Center).

At the beginning of the night, a cold front advances, which may cause gusts of wind and intense storms in the region between Ponta Porã and Sete Quedas, and may also advance to the north of the state. These same conditions should reach Corumbá, Dourados, the Capital, the north and northeast of Mato Grosso do Sul before dawn on Sunday (24), according to Inmet.

The institute issued a rain warning with daily accumulations of around 50mm to 100mm, intense winds that can reach between 60-100 km/h, as well as thunderstorms and hail. “In view of this forecast, other severe phenomena may occur, such as: front of gusts of wind caused by storm clouds, and the occurrence of tornadoes, as well as new dust storms, is not ruled out”, says a note on the forecast.