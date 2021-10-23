scammers use Instagram to clone WhatsApp – MacMagazine

It is not even necessary to contextualize that the scams in Whatsapp are, unfortunately, a more common reality than we would like in Brazil. Due to the huge “variety” of scams out there, the way is always to be suspicious of any interaction on the vast internet, including (and mainly) on social networks.

In this sense, one of the platforms used by scammers has been the Instagram, where they create a fake business account to simply “dealt” scams. In one of them, as reported by Techblog, criminals spontaneously contact the victim through the social network offering some offer.

After collecting some data from the victim (which would supposedly be used for the person to redeem the “offer”), the scammers report that a six-digit code has been sent to her cell phone.

Well, as many have already concluded, this is when many fall for the trick.

As many of you may know (and if you don’t, then watch out!), usually the six-digit code is used to validate access to a WhatsApp account. As scammers do not have access to your number and the messages you receive via SMS , they request this code using some trick.

Wanted, Instagram stated that “pretending to be another person, brand or business violates Instagram Community Guidelines.” They also explained that they have “a team dedicated to detecting and preventing these types of scams”, encouraging users to report “any suspicious Instagram accounts or activity”.

As we’ve said, suspicion is the best way to prevent you from becoming another victim of these scams.