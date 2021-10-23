Scientists find nearly 200 dinosaur eggs and skeletons in Argentina (PHOTOS)

Researchers have found in Patagonia, Argentina, fossils of dinosaur eggs and skeletons, whose specimens have been dated to the Jurassic period, about 192 million years ago.

Researchers have discovered about 200 dinosaur remains at a site in the province of Santa Cruz, southern Argentina, reported on Thursday (21) the Paleontological Museum Egidio Feruglio (MEF, its acronym in Spanish).

“This was the nesting site, where we found over 100 dinosaur eggs, some with fossilized embryos, and over 80 skeletons, including newborn chicks, one-year-olds, teens as young as five, and adults over ten years old,” explained paleontologist Diego Pol, from the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET, in its Spanish acronym), about the study, which was published in the journal Nature.

The first remains of fossilized nests and eggs, found in the El Tranquilo area, were discovered in the 1960s, during a campaign led by Argentine paleontologist José Bonaparte.

© REUTERS / Roger Smith / Handout Undated photo of fossilized egg of Mussaurus patagonicus, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Jurassic period, found in southern Patagonia, Argentina

At the time, the first known fossils of Mussaurus patagonicus were found, a primitive sauropodomorph dinosaur, ancestor of the great long-necked dinosaurs, which lived in the Early Jurassic period, 192 million years ago.

© REUTERS / Diego Pol / Handout Undated photo of fossilized eggs of Mussaurus patagonicus, a plant-eating dinosaur from the Jurassic period, found in southern Patagonia, Argentina

The remains found now, which also belong to the same species, cover an area of ​​one km2.

“It’s a place that we interpret as a breeding colony, where all these animals gathered year after year during the mating season, and after studying the sediments we could infer that the chosen site was located near a dry lake,” said Pol, who have been investigating this herbivore colony together with an international interdisciplinary team for the past 15 years.

Five Argentine researchers from CONICET and three others from South Africa, USA and France participated in the survey.

This is the first record of complex social behavior of this species notes the MEF.