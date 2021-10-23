Scientists Reveal Why Human Brain Shrinked Over Time

One study looked at nearly a thousand human skulls, modern and past, but also ant bodies, and found strong parallels in similar conditions.

The human brain shrank in size 3,000 years ago, after increasing between 2.1 and 1.5 million years ago, Phys.org wrote on Friday.

The authors of the study, published in Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, examined 985 fossil and modern human skulls and theorized that brain shrinkage occurred in parallel with the transfer of a number of functions to the collective mind.

“A surprising fact about humans today is that our brains are smaller compared to those of our Pleistocene ancestors [entre 2,58 milhões e 11.700 anos atrás]. Why our brains have shrunk in size has been a great mystery to anthropologists,” commented Dr. Jeremy DeSilva, of Dartmouth College, New Hampshire, USA, and one of the authors of the study, in a statement.

The team of scientists analyzed the size and structure of colonies of different species of ants, as well as the physiology and energy use at the level of individual insects, and found that ant brains in highly organized colonies are smaller in relation to size. body than in poorly organized communities.

The brain is the most complex organ that consumes the most energy. The authors believe that in social groups of ants, where there is a clear division of responsibilities and decision-making is left to the collective mind, the insect’s brain has shrunk in size to become more energy efficient.

Although ant and human communities are different in many ways, researchers believe they share common social characteristics such as group decision-making, division of labor and shared food production.

However, these characteristics emerged in humans around the Pleistocene to Holocene transition, when our ancestors moved from a clan-based social structure to a tribe-based social structure.

“We suggest that this shrinkage [do cérebro nos humanos modernos] has occurred because of an increasing reliance on collective intelligence, the idea that a group of people is smarter than the smartest person in the group is often referred to as ‘the wisdom of crowds,'” says another researcher, Dr. James Traniello of Boston University, Massachusetts, USA.