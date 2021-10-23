Secret Truths 2 makes misery in 24 hours with double record on Globoplay· TV News

Secret Truths 2 is already part of Globoplay’s history as a phenomenon. The telenovela recorded almost 2 million hours of consumption on Thursday (21). O TV news had exclusive access to the exact number: 1,988,342 hours. It is the largest consumption of VoD (video on demand) since the launch of the platform in 2015. To top it off, the new subscriptions to the streaming service are booming because of the plot of Angel (Camila Queiroz), following the same path as Big Brother Brazil.

Until this week, the reality show A Vida After Tombo, about the misadventures of Karol Conká after leaving the BBB, was the “owner” of the record, with 716,000 hours of consumption in a single day. Walcyr Carrasco’s novel, with only the first ten chapters available, nearly tripled that number. A feat much celebrated internally.

With a marketing campaign designed to stir the public’s sexual imagination, in addition to a strategy to hook non-subscribers, Globoplay had 638,000 hours of consumption on Wednesday (20) alone, adding to the live of the first chapter open to non-subscribers and exclusive content for those who pay for access to the application. Numbers registered in just two and a half hours. A lot of people marathoned the ten episodes from 9:30 pm on Wednesday.

The record of hours consumed, added to the increase in new subscriptions, brings yet another benefit to the streaming platform. The premiere of Verdades Secretas 2 boosted the viewing of the first season, originally shown in 2015 on TV and which is all available on the platform to be seen from cable to tail. It is Globoplay’s second most watched product this Friday (22), only behind the new episodes of the plot.

O TV news he did the marathon in the first hours and can tell that the serial is not as “prohibited” as advertised, at least for the time being. The first chapter, for example, has only one sex sequence: Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has sex with detective Cristiano (Romulo Estrela) in a car, with the right to the “mating dance” in the parking lot.

Contains spoiler

The actors have a lot of nude scenes, but the sex is not as explicit as it was propagated in these early chapters. The second episode doesn’t even have hot sequences.

The hottest moments are in the third and fourth chapters, in which Angel has sex for the first time with Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes) and, later, with Cristiano. The sadomasochist is the protagonist’s first client, who goes back to prostitution because she is totally broke and has a child to raise.

Already the character of Romulo Estrela, despite having wild sex with Giovanna, falls on all fours by the model with angelic features as soon as he catches an eye on her. The two will fall in love, and the hook to hold the soap opera’s fans until the release of the next chapters is precisely whether she will accept to marry him or not.

Before being proposed to marry him, Angel discovers that he is an investigator hired by Giovanna to prove that she killed Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi).

Globoplay, however, is more marketer than ever. Changed his mind, as he was going to release 20 chapters at once. Now, the 50 episodes will be available in installments, with releases made in blocks of ten chapters every 15 days. The new premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th and then on December 1st and 15th.

It was announced that the serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether, there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version. The rerun of the 2015 version of the serial will continue on TV until December.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Secret Truths 2 and other soap operas.