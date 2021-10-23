Section 3 of Orla do Guaíba is open to the population in Porto Alegre

Awaited with anxiety by the public, stretch 3 of Orla do Guaíba was inaugurated this Saturday to the delight of the visitors, especially the skaters who were thrilled to access the leisure complex. They were concentrated at a gate near the skate park in the Parque Marinha do Brasil. A giant flag of the Gaucho Skate Federation (FGSKT) was waving and skaters were constantly asking for access.

An employee/skateboarder from the ACA/RGS consortium, the company responsible for the work, opened the gate – he had to saw through the chain placed in the gate because the key to the padlock was not found. In a few minutes, the skating rinks were full and the stands were packed – lovers of the sport and family members of skaters watched (with music and chimarrão) the maneuvers in the largest skate park in Latin America. More than two thousand people were at Orla Jaime Lerner, as stretch 3 is called. Some visitors went by bicycle, scooter and roller to check out the new space.

Young people are already awaiting the opening of Section 3 of Orla do Guaíba.@people_mail@RdGuaibaOfficial@recordrsofficial pic.twitter.com/6n4NufLjC5 — Alina Souza (@alinasouzafoto) October 23, 2021

Lawyer Júlio Ferreira dos Santos, 48, took his sons Pedro and Mariana, all with skateboards in hand, to walk on the new track. The municipal secretary of Works and Infrastructure, Pablo Mendes Ribeiro, stated that he was happy that the population was enjoying a large public space. The complex has 29 sports courts, a hiking trail, bleachers, three bars, changing rooms and the largest skate park in Latin America. “The Orla do Guaíba has become a large sports complex that will improve the quality of life of Porto Alegre. It is the way to bring the city closer to Guaíba,” added the secretary who walked around the sports complex accompanied by advisers.

Mayor Sebastião Melo stated that Saturday was a very happy day for Porto Alegre. “Section 3 of the Orla is a wonderful public space for human coexistence. Here the soul of our city will rise even more. I want to congratulate all the partners who contributed to this project, which started in 2010. Now, we are doing our part and delivering this beautiful sports and leisure complex,” he added. According to the mayor, there are more than 70 kilometers of coastline to integrate and restore. “In the same way as this trajectory was built, I believe that the mayors and mayors who succeed us will follow this vision of innovation, partnership and modernization. Our present and future are facing Guaíba”, highlighted Melo.













Photo: Alina Souza

With an investment of R$ 53.4 million and 1.6 km long, stretch 3 of Orla do Guaíba is located near the mouth of the Dilúvio, on Avenida Ipiranga, to the Parque Gigante complex, owned by Sport Club Internacional.

Section 3 of Orla do Guaíba was designed by architect Jaime Lerner – former mayor of Curitiba and former governor of Paraná who died in May this year. The site has parking for 150 vehicles, support structures for sports, a bicycle path, LED lighting and trees. A total of 19 cameras are being installed in stretch 3 of Orla do Guaíba. The images will be transmitted directly to the Integrated Command Center (Ceic). As in stretch 1 of Orla Moacyr Scliar – from Usina do Gasômetro to Rótula das Cuias, there is little shade, even with the planting of 550 trees. The species are still small and insufficient to alleviate the heat of summer days.













Photo: Alina Souza

The new revitalized area next to Guaíba has five synthetic grass soccer courts, one sand soccer court, three beach tennis courts, 12 sand volleyball courts, two tennis courts, in addition to the largest skate park in Latin America. However, this Saturday morning there were few people on the courts. To schedule the courts, it was created a website which can already be accessed. The user logs in and selects the structure he wants to schedule, choosing the day and time. It is also necessary to inform the name, e-mail, telephone and CPF of the person responsible for scheduling. Reservations are for one hour, and the courts will be open from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

















Photo: Alina Souza