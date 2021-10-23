See phrases by Paulo Guedes at press conference on spending ceiling | Economy

President Jair Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes made a statement to the press this Friday (22) amid the advance of the government’s proposal to change the public spending ceiling rule to spend more on the Auxílio social program Brazil.

The “hole” in the spending ceiling triggered a crisis in the financial market, causing the dollar to soar and the stock market to crash. The disorganization intensified after Guedes’ four secretaries resigned, citing personal reasons.

The statements came after a visit by Bolsonaro to the Ministry of Economy. The president said that the government will make “no adventures” in the economy and that he has “absolute confidence” in Guedes. Then Guedes spoke and answered questions from journalists.

Natuza: ‘Guedes is being fried by the economic wing’

Below, the main sentences of the minister

About growth projections for Brazil:

“Brazil has everything to resume growth, R$ 500 billion in investments already contracted. Brazil will grow more than forecasts for next year, much more than forecasts being made.”

On Congressional negotiations to make room in the budget:

“while I do this outside [viagem aos EUA], naturally the policy starts to shake and the money of the most fragile… We are without IR, you need to get money from somewhere. And if it’s R$ 400, take it off the roof… The scale starts rattling and there’s a fight between the political and economic wing.”

About the amount requested for Brazil Aid in addition to the spending ceiling

“There’s this subtlety: as there is no permanent source – permanent was the R$ 300 that fits inside the ceiling –, but since there is no permanent source and the IR didn’t move, the government couldn’t stay put. . The technically correct solution didn’t work and the situation of the weakest got worse.”

Paulo Guedes: ‘We are going to help these 17 million families and reduce the pace of fiscal adjustment’

On the resignation of their secretaries, against breaking the ceiling:

“Result: it turned into war, everyone fighting with everyone, wanting to leave. The youngest [secretários que se demitiram] who say: ‘the line is here, it can’t pierce the ceiling'”.

“Including, our secretaries who asked to leave, it’s natural. The young man is the Treasury secretary, he is taking care of the Treasury there, the other is the Treasury secretary, taking care of the Treasury, they want us to [o auxílio mensal] stay at R$300, which is inside the ceiling. The political wing, of course, looking at the weaknesses of the most vulnerable, says ‘look, we need to spend a little more’. There has to be a balance line there.”

“Two demisionarios… Four left because two were deputies, when the incumbent leaves, the deputy leaves. Two who left were young, good people. ‘My job at the Treasury is to lock up, no money comes out.’ Not even for the most fragile ?”

“It’s up to the president to say what he needs. Now if it’s R$ 500, R$ 600, R$ 700, it’s not possible and we’re going to disorganize the economy. It’s a difficult balance. .”

“I always told them: ‘Let’s not do anything wrong, let’s make everything transparent. If you want to leave, it has to be transparent, it has to be announced. I support you.’ They negotiated, negotiated… suddenly, 24 hours before of sending a precatório, they said: ‘let’s go out’.”

“But why? Didn’t we do everything right? ‘Oh, but we’re breaking the roof.’ I said, ‘Look, we pierced the roof last year for health care. the poorest are without food, without gas, having to cook with firewood. Well, nobody wants to get 10 in inspectors and let the weakest go hungry.”

The ceiling is a symbol, but let’s not make people hungry, says Guedes

About the hole in the spending ceiling to fund Brazil Aid:

“Any news has final information and there is noise. There is information, there is signal and there is noise. And we had a lot of noise.”

“From a fiscal point of view, it does not change the fiscal fundamentals of the Brazilian economy, it does not affect the fiscal fundamentals. The fundamentals are solid.”

“There is no change in the fiscal framework. It could have been done exactly within the current rules, just saying: ‘I need a license to spend another R$30 billion, because instead of the R$300 that would fit in the ceiling, it will be R$400 , only that.”

Guedes talks about ‘an effort to remove uncertainty’ when answering about the market and truck drivers

“I’m not worried about the thing: was it extra-ceiling or lifting of the roof? The important thing is this: it’s fully absorbable into the accounts, the finances remain unshaken.”

“Let’s think about future generations, commitment to fiscal responsibility. We prefer fiscal adjustment a little less intense and social embrace a little longer. That’s what’s happening.”

“I’m really happy because I’m drilling a ceiling? No, I hate drilling a ceiling.”

Paulo Guedes: ‘I hate to break the ceiling, but we’re not just there to get ten in the fiscal’

About the replacement chosen for the Budget, Esteves Colnago, whom Guedes confuses with the partner at BTG Pactual bank, André Esteves:

“And we also want to announce the departure of a young person that we understand, the young person’s role is to defend, from politics is to attack, mine is to assess how far I can go.”

“I’m nominating someone with a lot of training, a lot of experience to replace the former Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, which was Funchal. Funchal leaves Funchal and André Esteves enters. André Colnago, André Colnago. It’s because, it’s because, It’s André Esteves Colnago. He’s Esteves Colnago. He doesn’t have André, right?”

“Faulty act. There were people from the political area who went to André Esteves, from BTG. ‘If Guedes leaves, who can put him there? We can put Mansueto [Almeida, ex-secretário do Tesouro e economista do BTG Pactual]?”

“For a mistake, I said André Esteves. I know the president didn’t ask for it. Because I trust him and he trusts me, but many people in the political area have been fishing there [no BTG Pactual].”

On the fiscal maneuver to finance Brazil Aid:

“When you don’t approve Income Tax, Brazil Aid has no permanent source, it can’t be permanent. Then you give it temporary. Well, being temporary you don’t need – since there’s no source, it’s not permanent – ​​you can get an increase in collection. collection is surprising every month. (…) Collection is coming above R$ 200 billion. So, for you to spend R$ 20 billion or R$ 30 billion to give R$ 100 more to the most fragile population is completely possible .”

About the relationship with Bolsonaro:

“I believe the president wants the reforms and is popular. I don’t think the president is a populist. If he were a populist, he would have asked for R$600, R$700 back there.”

“A lot of ministers ask to pierce the ceiling and he comes and says: ‘PG, it can be a little more… He has this sense of responsibility and always supported me in the decisive hours. Now, he asked for support. He spoke. : ‘come here, and the weaker ones?’ And our team worked with him.”

Guedes, on rumors of leaving the portfolio: ‘I trust the president and I trust Democracy’

“I did not resign, at no time did I resign. At no point did the president insinuate anything similar. When I referred to André Esteves, it is because I knew that while I was out there, there was a ‘political movement’ here.”

On economists’ criticisms of his role as minister: