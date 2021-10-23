See the latest rain forecast for today and tomorrow

Rain forecast this weekend in the three southern states of Brazil. The weather is already starting to change this Saturday morning in several regions and throughout the day the precipitation will be generalized in Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná. THE change of weather occurs by a cold front that will move across the south of the country and a low pressure center that acts on Paraguay.

The low pressure center over the Paraguayan territory is thermal and will favor very intense heating today from the Center to the North of the country with heat between 35ºC and 40ºC in various parts of the neighboring country. Hot, low-pressure air will provide energy for instability to intensify much between today and tomorrow in areas further west of southern Brazil and, in particular, over Paraná.

Clouds of great vertical development are expected to form this Saturday and early Sunday over the northeast of Argentina, Paraguay and southern Brazil, so the forecast is that isolated storms will occur. These very heavy clouds can cause hail and strong winds in localized sectors. The greatest risk of storms is in the Midwest of Rio Grande do Sul, in the West and Midwest of Santa Catarina and over Paraná.

last rain forecast

This Saturday’s dawn numerical model updates kept the backdrop of heavy rain in part of the south of the country this weekend. Below is the indication that Paraná will be the state in which it should rain the most during the passage of this cold front through the region between today and tomorrow.

The map above shows the latest rain forecast from MetSul’s WRF high-resolution model projection, which shows the trend of large accumulations in several regions of Paraná between today and tomorrow. The volumes must be close to or above 100 mm in various points in the territory of Paraná.

The second map you can see above brings the rain forecast of the German Icon meteorological model, which offers a scenario similar to that of the WRF with the highest volumes over the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul and, mainly, in the west of Santa Catarina and over Paraná.

How will the rain evolve

In Rio Grande do Sul, the sun appears in the early morning of this Saturday in most regions of Rio Grande do Sul, but on the Western Frontier the cloudiness increases and it rains. During the morning, the Eastern Half remains sunny while the Western Half will have increased clouds and rain in most cities until midday. The rain takes over the state from afternoon to night.

Sunday starts with lots of clouds and rain in part of Rio Grande do Sul. At dawn and in the morning, it can rain mainly in municipalities in the South and Mideast. During the day, however, the cloudiness decreases and the sun appears in the state. With this, the Sunday afternoon will be profitable and with the presence of the sun in most locations.

The weather changes radically also in Santa Catarina and Paraná these days. Initially, the rain hits more areas in the west of the two states. From noon to tonight, rain and thunderstorms are expected in most regions of Santa Catarina and Paraná.

The regions with the greatest chance of heavy rain are, in the case of Santa Catarina, the Midwest and West this Saturday and the Northeast of Santa Catarina tomorrow morning. In Paraná, the rain hits the West and the South first, most of the regions by the end of this Saturday and the other areas closer to the South of São Paulo tomorrow.