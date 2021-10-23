See the schedules for vaccination against Covid-19 in Fortaleza this Saturday (23) – Metro

strength will apply, this Saturday (23), the vaccine against Covid-19 in people scheduled for the second dose (D2). In addition to them, seniors should receive the booster dose, according to the City.

There will also be first dose care (D1) for Fortaleza residents aged 12 and over, registered for more than 24 hours in the Digital Health, at specific points, as described below.

Second dose of AstraZeneca

Fortalezians who missed the previous schedule of the second dose of AstraZeneca they will also be able to take the immunizing agent, according to the municipal administration.

Those who received the first dose of this immunizing agent and reached the deadline for the second dose, as described in the vaccination card, and were not previously scheduled, must wait for the appointment which will take place according to the arrival of new batches of vaccine, which are sent by the Ministry of Health.

D2 from CoronaVac or Pfizer

For those who lost the D2 brand CoronaVac or Pfizer, or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, can seek assistance on these days.

The Events Center has all immunobiologicals and the other vaccination points meet a daily schedule, as described below.

BOOST DOSE FOR THOSE WHO MISSED THE SCHEDULE

Seniors over 70 years old who missed the schedule of the booster dose can seek directly the Centro de Eventos do Ceará.

FIRST DOSE WITHOUT SCHEDULE

Since October 15th, any citizen residing in Fortaleza you can take the first dose of vaccine without the need for an appointment.

Also according to information from the mayor, specific vaccination centers and by age group will receive the public who will be immunized with the first dose in the Capital.

SERVICE PLACES:

Seniors (from 60 years old): Events Center;

Pregnant women and teenagers (12 to 17 years old): Shopping RioMar Fortaleza, Iguatemi and Events Center;

Adults (18 to 59 years old): Cucas and Sesi Parangaba

Service schedule for this Saturday (23)

first dose

1 – Care for teenagers and pregnant women aged 12 to 17:

Events Center

Shopping Iguatemi

Shopping RioMar Fortaleza

2 – Service for those aged between 18 and 59 years:

second dose

1 – Assistance to those who missed the scheduling of the second dose of the AstraZeneca brand:

Events Center

Shopping malls: RioMar Kennedy; RioMar Fortaleza (Papicu); Iguatemi

Sesi Parangaba

2 – Attendance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline of the D2 of the Pfizer brand:

3 – Assistance to those who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the D2 of the CoronaVac brand:

Events Center

Sesi Parangaba

booster dose

1 – Care for seniors who missed their previous booster dose schedule:

STEP BY STEP FOR REGISTRATION IN DIGITAL HEALTH

Access the Digital Health website Select the option “I still don’t have a record” Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data At this stage of registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, has any comorbidity and profession Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration Complete the registration and wait for your appointment In Fortaleza, it is possible to follow the list of scheduled appointments on the website. Names are released daily

REGISTRATION CONFIRMATION E-MAIL DID NOT ARRIVE

In this case, check all the inboxes of your email as “spam” and “trash”. If you can’t find the message, Sesa provides the toll-free phone 0800 275 1475 for questions about the State Registry of Vaccination.

On the website of Sesa and the Government of Ceará, the virtual assistant is also available. “Coronavirus Duty”.

If the question is related to immunization in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has the number 156.

HOW TO ACCESS THE VACCINATION REGISTER?

Those who want to access your registration must enter the Digital Health platform and click on “I already have a record”. Access is made with the CPF and the password created at registration.

CHANGES IN REGISTRATION

For those who are going to be vaccinated, it is only allowed to change the phone number provided upon completion of registration.

As for municipal administrations, it is possible to create and change a profile for vaccinators and the release of scheduled ones due to comorbidity.

Address of the health centers that will serve this Saturday (23)

– Regional Health I

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, no number – Jardim Iracema)

Carlos Ribeiro (Rua Jacinto Matos, 944 – Jacarecanga)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Francisco Domingos (Avenida Castelo Branco, 4707 – Barra do Ceará)

Fernando Façanha (Rua Rio Tocantins, no number – Jardim Iracema)

Floresta (Rua Ten. José Barreira, 251 – Álvaro Weyne)

Guiomar Arruda (Rua General Costa Matos, 06 – Pirambu)

Maria Aparecida (Av. K, 915 – Vila Velha)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Paulo de Melo (Rua Bernardo Porto, 497 – Monte Castelo)

4 Varas (Rua Prophet Isaías, 456 – Barra do Ceará)

Rebouças Macambira (Rua Creuza Rocha, s/n – Jardim Guanabara)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Cristo Redentor)

Zenirton Pereira (Rua José Roberto Sales, 475 – Barra do Ceará)

– Regional Health II

Aida Santos e Silva (Rua Trajano de Medeiros, 813 – Vicente Pinzón)

Benedito Arthur de Carvalho (Rua Jaime Leonel, 228 – Luciano Cavalcante)

Flávio Marcílio (Abolição Av., 416 – Mucuripe)

Frei Tito (Rua José Cláudio Costa Lima, 100 – Praia do Futuro)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Miriam Porto Mota (Rua Cel. Jucá, 1636 – Aldeota)

Odorico de Morais (Rua Esperantina, s/n – Cais do Porto)

Pius XII (Rua Belizário Távora, s/n – Pius XII)

Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

– Regional Health III

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Rua Pernambuco, 3172 – Pici)

Clodoaldo Pinto (Rua Banward Bezerra, 100 – Padre Andrade)

Cdfam Prof. Gilmário Mourão (Rua Pernambuco, 1674 – Pici)

Eliézer Studart (Rua Tomáz Cavalcante, 546 – Autran Nunes)

Fernandes Távora (Rua Maceió, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

Francisco Pereira De Almeida (Rua Paraguai, 351 – Bela Vista)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintino Cunha)

Hermínia Leitão (Gen. Couto Street, 470 – Quintino Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (Rua Hugo Victor, 51 – Antônio Bezerra)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, no number – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Mariusa Silva Sousa (Rua Araça, s/n – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Joquei Clube)

Waldemar Alcântara (Rua Silveira Filho, 903 – Jóquei Clube)

– Regional Health IV

Abel Pinto (Travessa Goiás, s/n – Democrito Rocha)

Dom Aloiso Lorscheider (Rua Betel, 1895 – Itaperi)

Francisco Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n – Dendê)

Gothardo Peixoto F. Lima (Rua Irmã Bazet, 153 – Ladies)

Gutemberg Braun (Rua Monsenhor Agostinho, 505 – Vila Peri)

Jose Valdevino Carvalho (Rua Guará, S/N – Itaoca)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, no number – Couto Fernandes)

Antônio Ciriaco (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

Roberto Bruno (Av. Borges de Melo, 910 – Fátima)

Turbay Barreira (Rua Gonçalo Souto, 420 – Vila União)

– Regional Health V

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Dom Lustosa (Rua A, s/n – Granja Lisboa)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

Fernando Diógenes (Rua Teodoro de Castro, no number – Granja Portugal)

Graciliano Muniz (Rua 106, 345 – Conjunto Esperança)

Guarany Mont’alverne (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 3230 – Granja Lisboa)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

João Elísio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Aracapé)

José Galba de Araújo (Av. Sen. Fernandes Távora, 3161 – Genibaú)

José Paracampos (Rua Alfredo Mamede, 250 – Mondubim)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Luciano Torres de Melo (Delta Street, 365 – Manoel Sátiro)

Luiza Távora (Travessa São José, 940 – Mondubim)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage Conjunto Ceará)

São José Park (Rua Des. Frota, s/n – São José Park)

Pedro Celestino (Rua Gastão Justo, 215 – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage Conjunto Ceará)

Regina Maria Severino (Rua Itatiaia, 889 – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

– Regional Health VI

Alarico Leite (Av. dos Paroaras 301 – Passaré)

Anísio Teixeira (Rua Guarany, 355 – Pq. Itamaraty)

César Cals de Oliveira (Rua Capitão Aragão, 555 – Alto da Balança)

Edilmar Norões (Rua H, 319 – Dois Irmãos Park)

Edmar Fujita (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

Evandro Ayres de Moura (Av. Castelo de Castro, s/n – Conj. Palmeiras)

Acrísio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing of 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios – Pedras streets)

Bárbara de Alencar Municipal School – Uaps Fausto Freire (Av. Isabel Bezerra, 416 – Parque Santa Maria)

Galba de Araújo (Av. Recreio, 1390 – Lagoa Redonda)

Hélio Góes Ferreira (Av. Eng. Leal Limaverde, 453 – Sapiranga)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Janival de Almeida (Rua Coelho Garcia, 25 – Passaré)

João Hipólito (Rua 03, nº 88 – Dias Macêdo)

José Barros de Alencar (Rua José Nogueira, 180 – Pedras)

Luís Franklin (Rua Alexandre Vieira, no number – Coaçu)

Manoel Carlos Gouveia (Av. Des. Faustino Albuquerque, 486 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Maria Grasiela (Rua Edésio Monteiro, 1450 – Santa Fé)

Marcus Aurélio Rabelo (Rua Iracema, 1100 – Santa Filomena)

Mattos Dourado (Av. Des. Floriano Benevides, 391 – Edson Queiroz)

Melo Jaborandi (Rua 315, nº 80 – Jangurussu)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Monteiro de Moraes (Av. Evilásio Miranda s/n – Sapiranga Coité)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)

Otoni Cardoso do Vale (Rua José Teixeira Costa, 643 – Paupina)

Pompeu Vasconcelos (Rua 05, s/n, Conj. João Paulo II – Barroso)

Sítio São João (Rua Verde Cinco, 71 – Jangurussu)

Waldo Pessoa (Street Cap. Hugo Bezerra, 75 – Barroso)