see what Borrachinha and Vettori talked about in a tense stare

When facing each other before the weigh-in, Paulo Borrachinha and Marvin Vettori exchanged more provocations, with curses and ‘threats’ for the fight at UFC Vegas 41

The fight between Marvin Vettori and Paulo Borrachinha will happen. This Friday (22), the two ‘faced up’ for the weigh-in before the confrontation that will take place this Saturday (23) during the UFC Vegas 41.

During the famous confrontation, the two fighters, who had already been ‘exchanging barbs’, provoked each other even more to heat up the atmosphere before the fight.

“Go f***. What was it? I will punish you! You are a fearful one. Try, try. Just try (beat me). If one**. You lost to ap** of the scale!”, said Vettori after the arrival of the Brazilian.

“You’re so funny. You are a loser, you know that. And tomorrow you’re going to lose everything”, replied Borrachinha to the provocations and to the middle finger of his rival.

During the week, the two reached an ‘agreement’ for the weight at which both would beat for the duel, reaching 88.5 kg, in addition to the Brazilian accepting to give 20% of his purse to the opponent, as a fine demanded by the Italian’s team.