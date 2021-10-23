See what hit the debut of Teleton 2021

This Friday (22), SBT presented another edition of Teleton. The program started with an encouraging video and then a stage performance was attended by artists with special needs performing a lively choreography. The first presenters to join the program were Eliana and singer Daniel, who shared their expectations of the action, including their anxiety about reaching the goal of R$30 million in donations.

continues after advertising

But what really caught my attention was Eliana’s new look. The presenter appeared with short hair, a completely different look from what the public is used to seeing.

Check out:

On social networks, there was no lack of comments about the blonde’s look, most praising the shorter strands. “Eliana rejuvenated 15 years with this new hair,” said one follower. “Wonderful Eliana with that hair. I loved it soooooo,” wrote another fan. “Womanrrrrr, what a modern hair this is, it was sooooooooooooooooooooooo”, praised another.

continues after advertising

Maisa Silva joined the team of presenters and invited the digital influencer Pequena Lô. Ivete Sangalo participated in the program remotely, directly from Bahia. The singer appeared on the show screen, sang music and asked for donations.

NaTelinha had already announced that Ivete would be one of the Globo artists released for Teleton. It is worth remembering that she finished the first season of The Masked Singer Brasil this week on Globo.

Marcao do Povo says he wasn’t called to Teleton and generates live climate

This Friday (22), Marcão do Povo caused great embarrassment during Primeira Impacto, live on SBT. Darlisson Dutra said goodbye to the audience, informed that he will participate in the Telethon and said that his colleague from the station would also be present on the stage of the special that helps the AACD. But the journalist was surprised by the presenter’s response.