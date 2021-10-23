See where to get vaccinated against covid-19 this weekend

posted on 10/22/2021 10:34 PM



The service will be specific to certain groups, depending on the point, so it is important to pay attention to the units listed by the Health Department – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Vaccination against covid-19 continues this weekend in the Federal District. On Saturday (10/23), there will be seven vaccination points and, on Sunday (10/24), six locations. The application starts at 9 am at daytime stations and ends at 5 pm. At Praça dos Cristais, where immunization is done from 6 pm to 10 pm, the service will be in the drive-thru model. In other places, the vaccination will be for pedestrians. Read the full list below.

The service will be specific to certain groups, depending on the point, so it is important to pay attention to the units listed by the Health Department (below). However, there will be application of all doses of vaccines, from all manufacturers. The interval between the two Pfizer/BioNTech applications in the Federal District was reduced to eight weeks as of this Friday (10/22), after determination by the Ministry of Health.

Currently, elderly people aged 60 years or more who received the second dose (D2) for at least six months are able to take the extra dose (D3) in the DF; health professionals who took D2 until April 15th; and severely immunosuppressed patients with D2 for at least 28 days.

The Department of Health differentiates the application of D3 to groups: the extra dose in people over 60 and in health workers is called booster dose; in immunosuppressed patients, the application is called an additional dose.

Vaccinometer

The DF counts 2,238,236 residents with the first dose (D1) of the vaccines, equivalent to 86.8% of the population over 12 years old — able to be immunized against covid-19. They have the complete vaccine cycle, with D2 and the single dose immunizer (DU), 1,530,585 brasilienses, which represent 59.4% of the vaccinated public. Whoever took the D3 adds up to 90,331 — 3.5% of residents over 12 years of age in the federal capital.

Vaccination sites