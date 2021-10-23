sentenced to life imprisonment suspected of killing wife

Billionaire Robert Durst, heir to the real estate industry, will face a new crime. He, who at 78 was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his best friend in 2000, is now suspected of killing his ex-wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

A state police investigator has filed a criminal complaint in a New York court, accusing the magnate of murder. At the time of Kathie’s disappearance, the investigation involving Robert was not carried out by any police officers or prosecutors.

Now Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah has called a jury to consider the charges.

“A complaint charging Robert Durst with the murder of Kathleen Durst was filed in Lewisboro County Court on October 19, 2021,” a statement said today.

Kathie Durst was 29 years old when she disappeared on January 31, 1982. Her body was never found and, at the family’s request, she was declared legally dead in 2017. Robert Durst divorced Kathie in 1990, citing abandonment.

Life imprisonment

The 78 tycoon was sentenced to life in prison on 14 October. He was found guilty on Sept. 17 of the 2000 murder of his best friend Susan Berman to prevent her from talking to police about the disappearance of the billionaire’s wife.

His sentence for first-degree murder rules out any possibility of parole, the BBC reported. According to Deadline, the convict sat in a wheelchair in the courtroom to receive the sentence.

Robert’s story was covered in the explosive HBO documentary “The Jinx”.

At the end of the production, he mutters to himself, “There, they caught you” and “I killed them all, of course”, not knowing that a microphone in his suit was on when he stopped recording to go to the bathroom.

The death of Susan Berman and the prosecution involving Kathie are not the first in which Durst faces trial. In 2003, he told police he killed and dismembered a neighbor in Galveston, Texas, two years earlier.