Sergio Moro is listed as a candidate of Podemos in the dispute for Planalto in 2022

Former judge Sergio Moro (Photo: GABRIELA BILó/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO)

GONÇALVES (MG) – Podemos is preparing, for November, an event in Brasília that should announce the affiliation of former judge Sergio Moro to the party’s cadres. The former minister of Justice and Public Security in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is the main name of Podemos for the presidential election dispute in 2022.

According to the Economic value, based on a quote from a source close to the party’s summit, Moro had already signaled that he intends to run for the presidency by the acronym. The formalization of the pre-candidacy for the presidential elections, however, will only be carried out at another time.

In a recent interview, the president of Podemos, federal deputy Renata Abreu, stated that Moro was deciding on his affiliation and possible candidacy for Planalto in private conversations with his family.

He will also not be able to hammer out now on his affiliation and possible candidacy for the highest public office in the country because he has a work contract, until November, at the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, in Washington (USA), where he currently lives.

In September, Moro was in Brazil for meetings with various political leaders who broke away from pocketbookism to form alliances with an eye to 2022.

Podes was the first legend to offer affiliation to Moro, still in 2020. At the time, the negotiations were not successful because the former judge responsible for the Lava Jato operation wanted to maintain a more technical posture in front of the Ministry of Justice, an area sensitive of the federal government.

When he left the Bolsonaro government, Podemos said, in a statement, that Moro was “a true titan and, for the services rendered, he has already left an indelible mark on the country’s institutional history. The price of a fairer society is the permanent struggle”.

Moro’s name enters the electoral game already busy for 2022. In the PSDB, the elections that will decide a toucan for the elections are being disputed by the governors Eduardo Leite (Rio Grande do Sul) and João Doria (São Paulo), in addition to the former -Maus Mayor, Arthur Virgílio.

