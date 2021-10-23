Sesc-Flamengo wins the 17th Carioca Championship title in the Golden Set | volleyball

It took more than a golden set for Sesc-Flamengo to reach the 17th title of Carioca. It took a Golden Set to enshrine the turnaround of coach Bernardinho’s team. On Friday night, at the Tijuca Gymnasium, Rubro Negro paralyzed before Fluminense’s extremely heavy blockade and lost the second game of the final by 3 sets to 1 (partial 18/25, 25/22, 21/25 and 25/ 27), but secured the cup by making a perfect playoff set and scoring 25 to 15.

Highlights: Sesc-Flamengo* 2 x 3 Fluminense, for the final of the Carioca Women’s Volleyball Championship

Sesc-Flamengo had won the first game of the final, last Tuesday, by 3 sets to 0. Fluminense, who entered the court this Friday, sold the title dearly. Rubro-Negro needed to change pieces, change the scheme and go through a very strong block, which was the highlight of the match. Tricolor, which still suffered with the loss of player Bruna Moraes, scored more than 20 points in this foundation alone. Milena, from Sesc-Flamengo, who joined during the match, was elected the best player in the match.

Fluminense is still the biggest winner of the Carioca Championship with 28 titles, the last one won in 2016. On the other hand, Sesc-Flamengo – counting on the beginning of the Bernardinho project – has 17, including the last four tournaments. The two teams were the only participants in the Carioca 2021. Despite the empty championship, without any other rivals, the teams saw the dispute as a rehearsal for the Superliga, which will start on October 28th.

2 of 4 Sesc-Flamengo wins the 17th Carioca Volleyball title — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo wins the 17th Carioca Volleyball title — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Fluminense started the match in an overwhelming way, forcing coach Bernardinho to ask for time on the court when the scoreboard still marked 5-1 for Tricolor. Forcing a lot the serve with Gabi Cândido, Fluminense broke the Rubro-Negro pass and mounted a very heavy block. Sesc-Flamengo found it quite difficult to attack. The experienced center Juciely was the only one who managed to turn the balls. The difference in the marker reached 18 to 18. Bernardinho tried changes in the team, the margin dropped to six points, but with tranquility the Tricolor closed the partial: 25 to 18.

Sesc-Flamengo returned totally different for the second set, commanding the actions and, consequently, the score. More attentive in defense, especially with the libero Natinha and with the Dominican striker Yonkaira Peña, Rubro-Negro managed to take advantage of the counterattacks and put a three-point advantage on the scoreboard. Repeating the tactics of the previous partial, Fluminense bet everything on the serve. But now the opponent did not hesitate and kept the margin. The game was balanced in the final points, with the coaches asking for time and drawing strategies, but Sesc-Flamengo continued strong. After a rally of 27 seconds, Peña decided and left everything the same in sets: 25 to 22.

3 of 4 Sesc-Flamengo and Fluminense in the second final of Carioca de Vôlei 2021 — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Sesc-Flamengo and Fluminense in the second final of Carioca de Vôlei 2021 — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

The teams had an extremely close battle in the third part of the game. Sesc-Flamengo and Fluminense did not concede points to their rival and alternated in front of the scoreboard. When the Tricolor opened up the advantage and showed signs that it would lead to victory on the set, Peña went to serve and resumed with equality. Coach Guilherme Schmitz stopped the game and fixed the block, which was fundamental for the sequence of the partial. Fluminense noted important points, which destabilized Rubro-Negro. Mayara grew up on the court and gave the set to Tricolor: 25 to 21.

Fluminense kept the rhythm of the previous partial and placed 6-0 on the scoreboard, after a great rally of 41 seconds. Immediately, coach Bernardinho stopped the game to try to regain the energy of his teams. The requested time was effective, as Sesc-Flamengo took the difference and was just one point behind. The game was balanced, with the teams alternating the lead on the scoreboard. But Fluminense’s blockade reappeared again. The Red-Negro responded with Ariele coming from the bank. The tension was high on the court. Equality reached in their twenties, and victory was decided at one point of Lara’s serve. Tricolor closed the match at 27-25 and forced the Golden Set.

4 out of 4 Milena was voted best player on court — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Milena was elected the best player on the court — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo