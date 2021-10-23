‘She was the pride of the family’: nurse killed in a bus accident dreamed of growing up in the profession – Region

“Twenty years old of a dream life ahead.” That was how the young Wanderson Freitas remembered his cousin, nurse Haylla Sousa Campos, who died early this Friday (22) in an accident involving a bus at kilometer 301 of the BR-222 highway, on the way down the Tianguá mountain range, 310 km from Fortaleza. In addition to Haylla, Carla Tainara Cunha Pereira also lost her life. More than 30 people, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF-CE), were injured.

Haylla and the other passengers on the bus, had chartered the vehicle in the state of Maranhão bound for Fortaleza, where they would do the Regional Health Foundation (Funsaúde) event, which takes place in the capital this weekend. According to Wanderson, the contest was seen by Haylla as an opportunity for professional “growth”.

The young woman was working in an Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Barra do Corda, Maranhão city. She with a cousin and her aunt, Maria. “Our aunt is a nurse. She was Haylla’s great inspiration. She said she wanted to follow the same steps”, reveals the cousin.

Wanderson also says that, for the contest, Haylla had studied a lot and was very optimistic. “She was the pride of the family, everyone had huge hopes for her.” Through social networks, he made a series of publications in honor of his cousin. In one of them, Wanderson wrote:

“I will love you forever my princess, you will never be forgotten, I just thank God for giving me the opportunity to meet a person with incredible brightness and humility. You will always be my princess.”

In another publication, the cousin writes: “you will never be forgotten […] she will be sorely missed.” Wanderson also revealed that the young woman used to talk about her dreams and plans. “A person very dear to everyone,” concluded the young man.

Accident in the mountains

The other victim, Carla Tainara, was the coordinator of the Ministry of Intercession, of the Prayer group Novo Pentecostes, a movement of the Charismatic Renewal of the Diocese of Caxias do Maranhão. She would also take the exams for the Funsaúde competition.

The bus overturned around 3 am this Friday (22), at KM 301 of BR-222, in Tianguá, Serra da Ibiapaba. The vehicle had already been fined last September, in Sobral, in the North of Ceará, for “traveling in a poor state of repair” and had to be escorted for repair. The information is from the Federal Highway Police (PRF).

According to psychologist Tatiele Cristine Silva Lobão, one of the passengers who survived the accident, the bus left Maranhão around 15:00 on Thursday (21). With injuries to her arm and foot, she reported that she does not remember exactly how the accident occurred.

“I don’t remember much. It was dawn and everyone was sleeping. We only saw it when the bus started to rock and fell.” Physiotherapist Paula Samanta Moreira de Matos, who was also in the vehicle, explained that she felt a “burnt smell” before the vehicle tipped over.

The bus transported candidates from the municipalities of Barra do Corda, Presidente Dutra and Caxias, in Maranhão.