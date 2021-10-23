Simone’s husband tells how he found out she had lied about writing music for him

Simone, from the duo with Simaria, and Kaká Diniz, her husband, appeared on YouTube to reveal some facts about their marriage to fans. In the video, the singer confesses that she lied to Kaka at the beginning of their relationship about a song she supposedly wrote for him.

Without revealing the name of the song, Simone explains that it was a backing vocalist for the duo. The artist forgot to tell the author not to comment that he had written the song in case Kaká asked, and that’s more or less what happened. “She showed a beautiful song and said ‘I made it for you’, and I showed it to all my friends. But a lie, as he has a short leg, one day the truth will arrive.”

“Their backing vocals are very fond of pagode. One day we were traveling to play a show, and I told him: ‘You, who like pagoda, listen to this song Simone made for me’. He listened and said ‘This song is mine, I wrote it’. How can you? Simone deceived me in the first week of the relationship saying that she had written a song for me, and I found out almost a year later”, explained the singer’s husband. “It’s because I forgot to agree with him that he was supposed to support the lie, but the important thing is that I caught him in fashion”, Simone explained.

Check out the full video:

