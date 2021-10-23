Single, Duda Reis reveals which celebrities she would like to be with

Duda Reis participated this week, in the picture ‘Catch, Think or Step’, on the channel of Matheus Mazzafera, on Youtube. On the occasion, the actress who was once engaged to Nego do Borel, revealed which celebrities she would be with. It is worth remembering that the 20-year-old has been single since the end of her relationship with the entrepreneur. Bruno Rudge, at the end of August.

Among the famous that Duda Reis showed interest in picking up are: João Vicente de Castro, Pedro Sampaio, Rodolfo, Shaman, Léo Cidade, Arthur Picolli, Caio Castro, Enzo Celulari, Luan Santana, and Felipe Titto. “I get a lot. God willing one day”, she fired when talking about Titto.

On video, the famous also commented on João Guilherme, son of the singer Leonardo. According to her, she has a special affection for the boy and they have stayed a few times. “I had never titled anything. We’ve stayed a few times and we get along well. I really like João”, said Dudley.

Asked by the interviewer about which famous is she flirting at the moment, the actress preferred not to name names, but gave the initials of some. “There are so many people I date. Two with the letter ‘A’ (…) My style of play: total attack. It was soft, it’s ‘vapo’.”, she commented,iz not follow the guys you’re flirting with.

Check out the full video:

loss of virginity

During interaction with followers on the Instagram, Duda Reis revealed some details of her first time. She also commented on some of her sexual preferences.

Asked by a fan about how to tell the mother that you lost your virginity, the actress cited her experience as an example:

“Then! Every mother has a way. But I can tell you how it was with me! I called my mom the day before it happened and told her I thought it would happen that night. She gave me a lot of advice and was a super friend! It always felt good to tell these things to my mother, to this day I have zero shame about it all. Not everyone has the privilege of having a mother like that, I know I was lucky! But we need to naturalize this kind of situation. It’s not a monster and it’s nothing unusual to lose your virginity”, opined Dudley.

In sequence, a netizen questioned whether the actress has a preference for some sexual fantasy. “I wanted to like it, but I’m too lazy to dress up and support a character”, she replied, also stating that already had menstrual sex. “Guys, obviously already! Bullshit! Menstruation is not a monster, no. It’s part of the woman, it’s a super divine thing”, said Dudley.