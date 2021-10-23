Solange accuses Dynho and Gui of making a pact for money · TV News

This Friday (22), Solange Gomes accused Dynho Alves and Gui Araujo of trying to take advantage during a dynamic on the program Hora do Faro. The participant of A Fazenda 13 stated that the two pedestrians had agreed to exchange plates with adjectives among themselves to get more money in the activity. “They were matching”, accused the ex-Banheira do Gugu.

The confusion happened in the afternoon, during the recording of the picture Última Chance, directed by Rodrigo Faro. “They were matching over there now. It’s worth money and you wanted to give it to him,” said the model to MC Mirella’s husband. “That’s right, is there a problem?”, Dynho replied.

“Of course there is. That’s not the dynamic. Stop being fake, dirty,” Solange fired. Gui then interrupted the girl and stated that he had no reason to hand over the plaque he had selected to whoever was sitting on the sofa, referring to the participants who could be chosen.

“Look, regardless of whether it’s a game, whether it’s a TV show, no one is going to put words in my mouth, I’m not going against what I think. Dayane [Mello], Valentina [Francavilla] they are friends with her and Rico [Melquiades], Dynho is my friend, Erasmo [Viana] have his friends. I could give it to three people who are standing, but whoever is sitting, I have no one to give it to. Do you want me to come up with a reason? I’ll make it up any way I want,” complained Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

The fight was not shown in full, as the program will only be shown on Sunday (24). However, as the cameras focused on the headquarters kitchen, it was possible to hear Solange’s screams and the complaints of the other two inmates.

Solange exposing that Gui Araújo and Dynho combined to give a bad profile because it was worth money #The farm pic.twitter.com/nd50oB80gB — Central A Fazenda (@CentralReaIity) October 22, 2021

