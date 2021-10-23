Sony Announces State of Play; when and how to watch?

Sony announced this Friday (22) a new State of Play presentation, which will bring news about PS4 and PS5 games. The event will take place next Wednesday, October 27th, at 6 pm (Brasilia time).

In a PlayStation Blog post, SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) senior director of communications Sid Shuman explains that the focus will be on “announcements and updates on upcoming third-party releases coming to PS5 and PS4”. This means that State of Play will most likely not bring news about the company’s first-party games like God of War Ragnarok or Horizon Forbidden West.

A new State of Play will take place next Wednesday, October 27th, at 6pm. Full details on what to expect from the presentation: https://t.co/4SqQvolaG1 pic.twitter.com/N8NRNc0qVz — PlayStation Brazil (@PlayStation_BR) October 22, 2021

According to the publication, the presentation will be about 20 minutes long. Viewers can expect news about games that have already been announced previously, as well as some revelations from partner studios.

Some of the previously announced titles that may appear in State of Play are, for example, Sifu, GhostWire: Tokyo and Chorus. It is possible that Solar Ash will also make an appearance.

When and how to watch State of Play?

The State of Play will be broadcast through the official PlayStation channels on Twitch and YouTube. O IGN Brazil will cover the entire event so you don’t miss any news.

