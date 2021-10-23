Sony officially announces the launch of DualSense Charging Cradle in Brazil

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Hi! We are pleased to announce that the DualSense Charging Cradle has arrived in Brazil, providing a simple way to keep your controls always ready to play.

R$199.90

With a compact design in black and white, the Charging Cradle for DualSense matches the aesthetics of your PS5. Quickly and easily attach up to two DualSense wireless controllers* with the Charging Dock design and let them charge at your convenience. Your controls will charge just as fast as when connected to the PS5 – so you can leave the USB ports free.

*Console not included with DualSense Charging Cradle

As an official PlayStation product, the Charging Cradle is an essential accessory for PS5 gamers. The DualSense Charging Cradle will be available at select retailers soon for a suggested retail price of R$199.90. We are very happy to bring this accessory to our Brazilian fans, strengthening their gaming experience!