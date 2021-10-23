Sony will have a vote to expel toxic players from online matches

Sony recently filed new patents related to esports for the PlayStation, especially after the company acquired EVO, the world’s biggest fighting video game championship. The move is intended to improve the multiplayer ecosystem within games on the brand’s consoles.

Sony has revealed that increasing viewer engagement on streaming platforms like Twitch for example can boost a game’s popularity. And one way to increase that engagement is to do a poll with viewers, where they can remove users from a game for “bad behavior, lack of teamwork, or very poor performance in the game.”

Image: Disclosure/Cloudinary

Removal can be temporary or permanent and can remove the player from the current game or from the entire game. Sony explained how viewers feel dissatisfied when watching a player either because he is doing poorly either by level of gameplay or toxic behavior.

Image: Disclosure/PatentScope

It will still be possible for spectators to do a “recap” to bring the player back. Sony also stated that the system will be paid, with three payment options: full price, percentages or by a kind of auction, where bets are made to remove a player from a game.

Remember that this can create conflicts, as players will be able to start voting for no reason, preventing even serious players from playing.

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol