Sound car attacks again in A Fazenda with a message for Gui Araujo

Once again, the public tried to find a way to pass external information to the pedestrians of A Fazenda 13. A new sound car was sent to Itapecerica da Serra (SP) and the message was addressed to none other than the survivor of the last farm: Gui Araujo While the participants performed the morning activities this Friday morning, everyone was surprised by loud music.

The very loud sound was accompanied by a warning that asked pedestrians to immediately return to headquarters. Once inside the house, the animation took over and they enjoyed the music for fun. Viewers soon noticed the change, as the PlayPlus streaming service’s cameras focused on rooms where there was no movement of participants.

Sound Car The Farm 13 Sound car sent by fans to Itapecerica da Serra Sound Car The Farm Security found the cars Sound car The production of the program needed to take the pedestrians to the headquarters Marina and Gui Araújo The pawn, however, stayed with Marina Ferrari in the reality of RecordReproduction/Twitter 0

Speculation took over social networks and the LeoDias Column received exclusive photos of the sound cars that settled around the area, but without success, they were interrupted by security. According to a source from the column, the intention was to send a message to participant Gui Araujo and Marina Ferrari. The message said: “Attention Gui Araujo and Marina, live intensely, surrender to your feelings, we are with you”.

Remember, this is not the first time this has happened in reality. The presence of sound cars and even drones have already given the production of the reality a headache. Take a deep breath, Carelli!