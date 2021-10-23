South Korea launches rocket to try to put satellite into orbit, but fails | World

The first space rocket manufactured by South Korea was launched this Thursday (21), but failed to put a simulated satellite into orbit. The results of the test, which represents a huge leap for the country’s ambitious space plans, were considered mixed — that is, there is something to celebrate and there is something to regret.

The KSLV-II Nuri three-stage rocket decorated with the national flag departed from its launch pad at the Naro Space Center at 5 pm.

The Nuri, or “world,” was designed to place 1.5-ton payloads 600 to 800 kilometers above the Earth, and is part of a broader space effort that envisions the launch of surveillance, navigation and communications satellites, and even from lunar probes.

President Moon Jae-in, who observed the take-off from the space center, said the rocket completed its flight sequences but failed to place the test payload into orbit.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t fully achieved our goal,” he said in a speech on the spot.

He praised the workers and said that despite the incomplete mission, the project will go ahead.

“It won’t be long before we can launch it exactly on the targeted trajectory,” he said, according to a transcript. “The ‘Korean Space Age’ is approaching.”